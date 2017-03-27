Bus Éireann board unable to agree budget for year

Bus Éireann has said its board has been unable to sign off on financial accounts for last year or to agree a budget for 2017.

The board said this was due to the failure to agree work practice reforms and new efficiency measures with staff.

It said the situation was “very serious”.

It said without the agreement of work practice reforms to generate savings, it would not be possible to fund a voluntary redundancy scheme.

It had been expected that the plan would involve about 300 job losses under a voluntary severance programme.

The board of Bus Éireann said it was “gravely concerned” that losses at the State-owned transport company continued to accelerate and that the position had been made worse by the current strike by its 2,600 staff.

Survival plan

Management at the company on Monday presented the board with a survival plan for the company.

However, the company said a key component of the plan, was the achievement of cost efficiencies and the elimination of what it described as grossly inefficient work practices.

“Regrettably, today the board could not sign off accounts for 2016, or pass a budget for 2017 in the absence of agreement with staff. This is a very serious matter as the board must now formally advise CIÉ that this governance requirement will not be met.”

“Without a plan which encompasses the necessary work-practice changes to generate savings, it will not be possible to fund a voluntary redundancy scheme and faced with that scenario, the board of directors will have no option but to consider other measures to prevent the business becoming insolvent.”

The board urged all employees “to urgently engage with management through their representatives to agree a survival plan to prevent insolvency and provide a viable future for Bus Éireann”.