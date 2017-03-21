Bus Éireann board to consider survival plan which may trigger strike

The board of Bus Éireann is to meet next Monday to consider authorising a new survival plan for the company, a move likely to to increase the prospect of strike action at the State-owned transport company.

The plan the board will consider is believed to involve work practice changes, new staff efficiencies and cost-saving measures.

It is understood the company will write to its 2,600 staff on Wednesday outlining its continuing financial difficulties and arguing that it must press ahead with the implementation of such a survival plan.

In recent weeks two rounds of talks on a survival plan have ended without agreement.

Bus Éireann on Monday said it was still forecasting that its business would be insolvent by the middle of the year unless remedial action is taken. It said the losses incurred in the first two months of the year was 41 per cent ahead of the same period last year.

Deficit

The company previously said it lost €1.5 million in January but has not yet published figures for February. These losses are in addition to a deficit of more than €9 million recorded last year.

The board of the company is due to sign off on its 2016 accounts on Monday. However, the company had previously indicated it could not do so unless a credible survival plan was in place to put the company on a sustainable long-term footing.

Trade unions representing staff at the company have said they will engage in an indefinite all-out strike if Bus Éireann moves to implement changes without agreement.

At this stage there are no further talks scheduled either between the company and unions directly or involving the Workplace Relations Commission.