Budget 2017: Tax on sugary drinks to be introduced in 2018

There was bitterness on both sides of the sugar tax debate after Mr Noonan announced that he would introduce a tax on sugary drinks, but not until April 2018.

The Minister for Finance said he wanted to delay its introduction to bring it into line with a similar tax planned for the UK and said a consultation period would be opened to run until early in the new year.

Speaking after delivering his speech, Mr Noonan said he had decided to delay its introduction after the Brexit vote. “The supply lines are very connected between the UK and Ireland and very connected into Northern Ireland. The final straw was once Brexit came, I said we need to align the two taxes. I don’t want boot-loads of soft drinks coming down from Newry,” he said.

“The decision to postpone the introduction of a sugar-sweetened drinks levy until April 2018, despite it being a cornerstone measure of the new national obesity strategy, suggests there is still no genuine cross-Government commitment to tackling obesity,” said the Irish Heart Foundation’s head of advocacy, Chris Macey.

He expressed the belief that more than 54,000 obese school-aged children in Ireland along with “every other child in this country, have been badly let down in this budget”.

The group most vocal in opposing the sugar tax was similarly disappointed, albeit it for very different reasons.

The director of the Irish Beverage Council, Kevin McPartlan, accused Mr Noonan of “continuing to labour under the delusion that additional taxes on soft drinks will have any positive impact on obesity”.

He said there was international evidence of “a 100 per cent failure rate of sugar tax” and said it would “hit consumers, industry and the economy for no public health benefit”.

“It is some comfort that the Minister has announced that the levy will not be introduced ahead of that planned in the UK. We can only hope Government will engage in meaningful dialogue to minimise the economic loss to industry and threat to Irish jobs,” he said.

He said tackling obesity required “a whole of society approach” and said the council remained committed to playing its part in tackling obesity.

The Food and Drink Industry Ireland (FDII), the Ibec group that represents the food and drink sector, sharply criticised the proposals.

“Evidence-based policy has collapsed in the face of populist and ineffective public health measures,” its spokesman Paul Kelly said.

“This will cost the Irish consumer dearly with no evident benefits and it is the thin end of the wedge for further damaging discriminatory taxes on the Irish food and drink sector.”