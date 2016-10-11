Budget 2017: ‘Old Reliables’ become the ‘Old Reliable’

A 50 cent increase in the excise duty on a packet of 20 cigarettes is the only tax increase announced in Budget 2017.

The increase will take the average cost of a packet of 20 cigarettes to €11 and has been welcomed by health groups.

“If the Government is to achieve its objective of establishing a smoke-free Ireland by 2025 then it must consistently increase the price of tobacco,” said the Chairman of Ash Ireland Dr Patrick Doorley.

At present, 19.5 per cent of the adult population smokes – down from 29 per cent in 2003. “It would be possible to reduce smoking levels by a further 10 per cent at least in the next 10 years; if there are consistent and significant increases in tobacco price; combined with other measures such as the introduction of standardised packaging,” Dr Doorley said.

He said that while the smuggling of tobacco was a major issue, it was necessary to be “wary of tobacco industry efforts to use smuggling as a reason for not introducing effective measures, which can improve the nation’s health.

The increase was not, however, uniformly welcomed with some retailers describing it as tax on poorer people.

“This move is nothing more than a measure which impacts the poor in our society,” said the chairman of the Retailers Against Smuggling group Benny Gilsenan. “A greater percentage of poorer people in Irish society smoke than any other social class. To add insult to injury, by pushing consumers to affordable smuggled products, Minister Noonan’s measure will also help criminal gangs to sell their smuggled product which in turn negatively impacts legitimate retailers,” he claimed.

Alcohol was spared any tax increases this year – largely as a result of fears any increase would send more shoppers from the Republic across the Border where the collapse in sterling has seen price gaps widen.

The Licensed Vintners Association, which represents Dublin publicans, said the maintenance of the status quo on excise duty and the continuance of the 9 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector was “a reasonable outcome for the trade”.

However, the maintenance of the status quo was not enough for some. The Alcohol and Beverage Federation of Ireland said the Government’s decision not to reduce excise on alcohol in next year’s budget was “a missed opportunity for one Ireland’s largest indigenous sectors”.

“The drinks industry has come under increasing pressure this year following the Brexit vote and subsequent plunge in the value of sterling,” said the director of the group Ross MacMathuna. “The industry employs 92,000 people across the country from the grain to the glass and contributes €2 billion to the Irish economy. However, we continue to pay the highest price for alcohol in the EU.”

He said was “a tax on jobs, consumers and tourism and needs to be reduced”.

Meanwhile, the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) expressed its cautious welcome of the decision to retain the 9 per cent VAT rate for the tourism and hospitality sector and the confirmation that there would be no increase in the excise duty on wine.