‘Brilliant teacher’ and historian Ronan Fanning dies

Historian Ronan Fanning has died, University College Dublin has announced.

Prof Fanning was professor emeritus of modern Irish history at UCD. He is the author of a number of books including a biography of Éamon de Valera, A Will to Power and also wrote a definitive history of the Department of Finance.

He was very strongly in favour of commemorating the Easter Rising. He suggested that without the events of 1916 it would have been in the “highest degree unlikely” that the State would have achieved full independence as quickly as it did.

In February 2015 Prof Fanning advised the Fine Gael national conference that the State commemoration of 1916 should be an “unabashed celebration”.

He went on to state that political violence, while unpalatable, was useful in wrestling independence from colonial powers. The violence of the American War of Independence and the French Revolution did not stop both the United States and France commemorating those events.

In his well-received book The Fatal Path, published in 2013, Prof Fanning wrote about how British policy on Ireland contributed to the violent beginning of the Irish State.

NUI Chancellor Dr Maurice Manning expressed his sadness at the news of his death, saying Prof Fanning was a “brilliant teacher” who “brought considerable academic talents to bear on the study of many aspects of modern Irish history.

“As joint editor of the Dictionary of Irish Biography (2009) and of Documents on Irish Foreign Policy he made a substantial contribution to expanding the resources available for scholarship.

“As Professor of modern history in UCD he encouraged and inspired new generations of Irish historians. Through his journalism his views reached a wide audience. His loss will be keenly felt.”