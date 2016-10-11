Brexit ‘should not affect’ rights of Irish in UK, Brokenshire says

The right of Irish people to live and work in Britain should not be affected by Brexit, Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has said.

He told a House of Lords select committee that the British government stood fully behind its commitments under the Good Friday Agreement, including the right of people born in Northern Ireland to be citizens of the United Kingdom or Ireland and be treated equally in both jurisdictions.

He noted that under the 1949 Ireland Act, people born in Ireland are not treated as foreigners for the purpose of any UK law.

“We do have those strong ties between the UK and Ireland that predate the EU and also we remain fully committed to our obligations under the Belfast Agreement and we have no reason to suppose that the UK’s exit need affect those,” he said.

“It is that approach that we are absolutely taking in standing behind the Belfast Agreement and in relation to the rights that have existed up until now and it is very much the approach that we will be taking into the negotiations.”

Bespoke deal

Mr Brokenshire declined to endorse the idea of a bespoke post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland but he said the particular interests of the North should form part of a UK-wide deal with the EU.

He said the British and Irish governments were engaging closely to ensure that the special circumstances of the island of Ireland are taken into account in the Brexit negotiations.

“That not about pre-negotiations in relation to Article 50. It is rather to identify those areas where there is a common shared interest in relation to this and where there may be items where we would want to present a shared position moving forward into those negotiations,” he said.

“So for example, both governments have underlined very clearly their desire to see the Common Travel Area continuing into the future.”