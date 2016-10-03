Brexit: Return to hard border ‘cannot be ruled out,’ says Flanagan

The reintroduction of a hard border on the island of Ireland cannot be ruled out when Britain leaves the EU, says the Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan.

The Minister told Newstalk Breakfast that the possible reintroduction of a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic was a “matter of grave concern” to the government.

He said he had impressed upon his EU colleagues the “unique situation” in Ireland and “the fact that we cannot go back to the old days of a heavily fortified border”.

The Minister also said that UK ministers Boris Johnson, David Davis and James Brokenshire have expressed an “understanding” of the Irish government’s position.

“I’m not discouraged by what I’m hearing. They don’t want a return to the borders of the past.”

However, he acknowledged that a more visible border may still be have to be put in place by 2019 and “that scenario cannot be rules out”.

Meanwhile, sterling took another knock on Monday after Theresa May’s announcement that the Government will trigger Article 50 by March 2017.

The pound fell by more than 0.1 per cent against the euro to be trading at 87 cents, its lowest level in three years.

Against the US dollar, it fell 0.5 per cent to be trading at $1.28, a three-decade low.

The North’s deputy first minister, Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness says that the UK is headed for a “head on collision” with the European Union on the Brexit issue.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said he was concerned and disturbed by the British government’s plans to take the UK out of the European Union.

“The Irish government has a very important role to play during those negotiation in representing the democratically voiced wishes of the people of Northern Ireland who want to remain in the EU.

“Our position remains the same, we refuse to be dragged from Europe. We are not going to give in on the issue.

“We are part of a class action in courts to try to prevent being taken out of Europe.

“We want to stay in Europe, we are still trying to maintain that position.”

He added that he had recently met with the Danish Ambassador to the UK and found that there was very little sympathy in Europe to the British government’s position.

McGuinness was speaking after UK Prime Minister Theresa May made it clear that the UK will insist on controlling immigration from the European Union after Brexit, even if that means leaving the European single market.

The prime minister told the Conservative party conference in Birmingham she will invoke article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty before the end of next March, triggering the start of up to two years of formal withdrawal negotiations.

Ms May promised to introduce a Great Repeal Bill next year, repealing the 1972 European Communities Act and transposing all EU laws into British law.

Although the Bill will be presented to parliament before next summer, it will not take effect until after the UK has left the EU.