Brexit may add ‘layers of bureaucracy’ for Irish agriculture

Britain’s exit from the European Union could pose problems for Irish agriculture if the UK decides to set up its own set of food standards, adding layers of bureaucracy for Irish exporters, according to former EU commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Dr Franz Fischler.

Dr Fischler says it is clear neither the UK nor the EU have a clear idea on how to manage Brexit but he acknowledged the importance for Ireland of ensuring Irish agricultural and food exports continue to have access to the British market.

He said he was aware that some 40 per cent of Irish agricultural and food exports go to the UK so Britain is clearly an important market for Ireland and that should be recognised by both the EU and the UK in their Brexit negotiations.

“Clearly this (Britain’s importance to Irish food exporters) has to be taken on board in such a concept (managing Brexit) and I think commission members must ensure that this is taken up because it is a matter of fact - Irish agricultural exports to the UK are substantial.

“And I hope the UK is reasonable enough not to make difficulties for the Irish exports because they need the imports - they don’t have the same situation as Ireland for their exports and the level of exports existed before the European Union existed so I can’t see that this would be destroyed.”

Speaking in Cork after attending the Cork 2.0 European Conference on Rural Development, Dr Fischler said he would be concerned for Irish agriculture if the UK decided to introduce a new set of food standards after it exits the EU.

“I would not have fears for Irish agriculture in this regard ( new UK tariffs on imports) but what may be more difficult would be if the UK were to change the food standards because this would then mean you would face a new non-tariff trade barrier because until now it is a common standard.

“I hope this is not going to happen but I mention it because a difference in the food standards is more likely than real import restrictions.

“I don’t see the UK upping its food standards but what they could do is introduce new bureaucratic burdens, new blueprints resulting in more paper work.”

Asked about the irony of the UK introducing new levels of bureaucracy given many Brexit campaigners argued leaving the EU would rid the UK of bureaucracy, Dr Fischler smiled: “Sometimes there is a major difference between the announcement and what happens afterwards.”