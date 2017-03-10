Brexit could diminish consumer rights of people across EU

Consumers across Europe could see their rights significantly diminished as a result of Brexit, a pan-European consumer organisation has warned.

The multiple impacts the UK’s withdrawal from the EU will have on individuals needs to be central to the Brexit negotiations, according to the European Consumer Organisation.

It has called for the UK’s future relationship with the EU to be assessed against the impact it has on the consumer.

The group pointed out that consumer policy greatly benefitted citizens when establishing redress mechanisms for delayed or cancelled flights, introducing tough laws for putting chemical products on the market, applying uniform rules to withdraw from online sales and setting high food safety standards.

However it warned that these and many other rights could be in scope when the UK and EU negotiate exit terms.

It asked for these negotiations to be conducted as transparently as possible - so as to allow timely feedback on how Brexit could influence respective consumer rights and protections.

It pointed out that the impacts of Brexit could be felt by all consumers, both in the UK, but also across the EU.

UK air passengers departing from the UK with a UK airline may no longer be entitled to compensation in case of cancellation or delay or they may face surcharges when paying with their debit card abroad.

EU consumers might likewise be exposed to high roaming charges when travelling to the UK.

“Brexit will impact consumers both in the EU and in the UK,” said the Director-General of the European Consumer Organisation Monique Goyens.

“That is why consumer issues must be central to the negotiations. These talks should be held openly so that consumer representatives can provide input on how consumers might be affected by Brexit and ensure consumers get a good deal.”