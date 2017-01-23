Brexit a ‘geopolitical, economic earthquake,’ says Shane Ross

The potential impact of Brexit has been compared to a “geopolitical, economic earthquake” by Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

Speaking in Dundalk, Co Louth where he addressed an all-island think-tank on Brexit Mr Ross said: “I do feel that in the last six months we have been hit by a kind of geopolitical economic earthquake which took us by surprise”.

But he said there was still time to put a strategy in place before Britain initiated the withdrawal process.

Mr Ross told members of the transport and logistics sector “the surprise has prompted us to taking protective measures in haste to protect vulnerable areas, to reassure people the Government is there to ensure that opportunities that are also there are taken up.

“In terms of all earthquakes you do not know exactly where it is going to break out, further. You don’t know if it is going to break further and in this case you are not even certain that it is ever going to happen. But it is a long-term earthquake and we do have some time.”

Referring to the series of meetings with industry and community which the Government is holding, Mr Ross said “today is one of the main responses that is being made sector-wide and country-wide”.

Mr Ross said the UK approach was now “firmly that of a country which will have left the EU but which seeks to negotiate a new, close relationship with it. This is seen by many as a hard exit”.

But he moved to try and reassure delegates on the subject of the Peace Process, saying “as our Northern colleagues face into an election, I wish to reiterate that the Irish Government is fully committed to protecting the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement and its core principles.”

The transport sector meeting organised by the Department of Transport is being attended by more than 100 representatives of cross Border shipping and haulage firms, port authorities, aviation authorities and tourism bodies among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Ireland Department for Infrastructure was also represented as was the North South Ministerial council.

A report on the issues raised at the conference will be submitted to the Cabinet subcommittee on Brexit.