Brawl breaks out after amateur football final in Belfast

Police in Belfast are appealing for information about a mass brawl which broke out following an amateur football match in the city.

Three people received minor injuries in the incident at Seaview on the Shore Road on Wednesday evening, the PSNI said.

Suffolk FC had beaten Woodvale FC 3-1 in the County Antrim Junior Shield final. The fight, involving a host of people, began after the trophy was presented.

Tweets Interesting night at Seaview watching the Junior Shield Final between Suffolk FC v Woodvale FC pic.twitter.com/qY6SqWKSzy — J.R AKA Burt (@BelfastBhoy88) April 26, 2017 Last nights result



JUNIOR SHIELD FINAL



Woodvale 1-3 Suffolk



Well done Suffolk #WATW — Woodvale FC (@WoodvaleFC1) April 27, 2017

“Police in North Belfast have received a report of an altercation after an amateur football match ended at grounds on the Shore Road on the evening of Wednesday April 26th,” the PSNI said in a statement.

In a Twitter post, the Co Antrim FA said it had launched an investigation into the incidents that occurred and that it would be assisting the PSNI “with enquires”.

“Anyone who attended the match and witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at Tennent Street, on the non-emergency number 101…,” the PSNI said.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.