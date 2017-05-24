Boy in critical condition after hazardous waste incident at bonfire site

A boy is in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following a suspected hazardous waste incident at a bonfire site near the Shankill.

The area at the Twelfth of July bonfire site was cordoned off by the PSNI on Wednesday after the boy became ill and was taken to hospital.

Police said it was “reported that a number drums containing unknown substances have been dumped at the site” in Glenwood Street near the loyalist Shankill.

“We received a call from a member of the public earlier today, who was concerned that their young son, who is currently receiving treatment in hospital, may have come into contact with some sort of substance at the bonfire site,” explained PSNI Inspector Laura Kelly.

“We immediately began an investigation into this incident and are working with our fire and rescue service colleagues and partner agencies to identify the source of these containers and have them safely removed,” she said.

Insp Kelly appealed to anyone with information about the incident or the waste to bring it to the police.

A hospital spokeswoman said the boy was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of the hospital.