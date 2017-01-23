Boy (7) dies in hospital following Co Meath car crash

A seven-year-old boy has died of injuries he suffered in a car crash in Co Meath earlier this month.

A Garda spokesman confirmed on Monday that the boy, Daniel, had died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin, after suffering serious injuries in the incident.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Nobber to Kingscourt Road on January 12th.

Daniel was travelling with his mother, Emma O’Keeffe (26), and his two-year-old brother at the time of the crash.

Ms O’Keeffe, from Co Meath, died in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda the day after the collision.