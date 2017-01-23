Boy (7) dies in hospital following Co Meath car crash
The child suffered serious injuries in two-vehicle collision earlier this month
A Garda spokesman confirmed a seven-year-old boy has died following a car crash earlier this month. File photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times
A seven-year-old boy has died of injuries he suffered in a car crash in Co Meath earlier this month.
A Garda spokesman confirmed on Monday that the boy, Daniel, had died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin, after suffering serious injuries in the incident.
The two-vehicle collision happened on the Nobber to Kingscourt Road on January 12th.
Daniel was travelling with his mother, Emma O’Keeffe (26), and his two-year-old brother at the time of the crash.
Ms O’Keeffe, from Co Meath, died in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda the day after the collision.