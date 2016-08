An 11-year-old cyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a car on Thursday morning in Co Offaly.

The incident happened at 9.15am – in Marshbrook on the Old Dublin to Galway Road.

The boy was prounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses to contact Tullamore on 057-9327600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.