Bord Pleanála sets date for decision on Cork incinerator

An Bord Pleanála has confirmed it has set a new date for a decision on whether to grant planning permission for a €160 million municipal and hazardous waste incinerator in Cork Harbour following an oral hearing into the project last year.

The board was due to give a decision on the planning application under by Indaver Ireland for the incinerator in Ringaskiddy on January 24th, but deferred it for a third time. The new deadline is March 22nd.

The news comes days the board was accused by the Ringaskiddy and District Residents Association of double standards by deferring its decision after refusing the group an extension of time for submissions on a €100 million Port of Cork project in Ringaskiddy.

According to a spokesman for the association, the board requested an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) from the Port of Cork relating to changes they applied for in their original application for the redevelopment.

The EIS was published by the board on January 3rd and the residents group were only notified on January 11th, with a closing date for submissions on the EIS on January 1st. When the group sought an tension to make submissions, they were refused, said the spokesman.

This contrasted with the board’s approach to its handling of the Indaver application; it was originally due to make a decision on the project by July 12th but deferred it first to October 26th and then to January 24th, said the spokesman.

The spokesman said that the local community had been battling the incinerator plan for some 16 years and was both financially and mentally drained “over the uncertainty of a decision that would change their lives”.

He said the fact that Indaver had made an error in its submissions on dioxin levels at the oral hearing should have made it an easy decision for Bord Pleanála but seven months on, the local community is still having to live with uncertainty for another two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mental health and wellbeing of residents of Ringaskiddy and Lower Harbour communities is being demoralised by the board’s inability to competently achieve their role as a quasi-judicial body, and their powers and procedures should be questioned,” said the spokesman.

Contacted about the concerns raised by the residents’ association, a spokesman for the board declined to comment, other than to repeat its position when confirming the most recent deferral, that “the case has not yet reached the closing stages”.