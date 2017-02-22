Bomb disposal team called over homemade fireworks found in car

Army bomb disposal experts made safe two devices found in a car in Cork city on Tuesday afternoon after gardaí requested their assistance.

Gardaí discovered the homemade devices along with a Taser in the Mayfield area after they were called to the scene of a minor road traffic collision near Silver Springs around 4pm.

Gardaí arrested the driver of the car who explained to officers that the two devices were homemade fireworks that he had made using deodorant cans.

Members of the Defence Forces bomb squad were called to deal with the devices which were deemed to be viable and capable of serious injury had they gone off.

Gardaí later released the Polish national without charge but confiscated the Taser which is considered an illegal weapon under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

The man, who has been resident in Ireland for seven years, was held for several hours as gardaí checked out his bona fides through Interpol and confirmed that he had no criminal record.