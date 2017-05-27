Body recovered in search for missing Skerries fisherman

Garda divers have recovered a body in the search for a young fishermen missing off the Skerries coast since his vessel capsized on Friday.

Formal identification still has to take place, but the Naval Service patrol ship LÉ Orla has stood down the extensive search which resumed off the north Dublin coast at first light this morning.

The body was located shortly after 10am, close to the site where the boat sank around 1pm on Friday, and has been brought ashore by the RNLI Skerries inshore lifeboat.

The missing fisherman had been named locally as Jamie McAllister (28) from Mourne View in Skerries.

His uncle and skipper of the boat, Keith McAllister, was rescued from the water by the RNLI Skerries inshore lifeboat on Friday shortly after the their boat capsized and sank within sight of the shoreline. He was brought to Beaumont Hospital.

The Geological Survey of Ireland (GSI) research vessel RV Keary confirmed the initial location with sonar equipment this morning before Garda divers recovered the body.

RNLI area lifesaving manager Owen Medland said that it was very sad for the families, and paid tribute to all those involved in the multi-agency effort.

Irish Coast Guard operations manager Gerard O’Flynn also thanked the Garda, Naval Service, and Air Corps, RNLI Skerries, Clogherhead and Howth lifeboats, ICG shoreline volunteers from Skerries and several other areas, the GSI and Customs Service, local vessels and members of the public.

The search had extended from south of Lambay island up to Balbriggan due to the strong north-south tides, and lifeboat and Coast Guard unit volunteers who were not home till close to midnight were up again at 5am for launching.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) had initiated an inquiry into the incident,which occurred in a force four south-easterly wind.

The razor clam fishery involves at least 30 vessels in the north Irish Sea,including Dundalk Bay, using dredges in shallow water to harvest the shellfish in a depth of up to 14 metres.

Gear can become snagged due to the focus on shallow grounds, and there have been several incidents involving vessels converted to this fishery in the past.

The value of the fishery has increased in recent years to over 2 million euro annually due to demand for the shellfish abroad.