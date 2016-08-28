Body of missing soldier recovered off Donegal coast

The body of a soldier missing off the Donegal coast since last week has been located by divers.

Malin Head Coast Guard confirmed the body of Gavin Carey, who was attached to Custume Barracks in Athlone, had been found at about midday.

His remains have been positively identified. The missing man’s body was located off Aughrus Head, about 400 metres from where he was last seen.

Up to 100 soldiers joined the search after the 28-year-old man went missing last Tuesday. He had been on a training exercise at Finner Camp and went swimming nearby at Tullan with four other soldiers.

Strong current

Mr Carey was believed to have been caught in a strong current and was swept out to sea. A friend swimming with him was pushed on to the rocks and survived with an injured leg.

Two soldiers were given precautionary treatment in Sligo University hospital.

Malin Head Coast Guard and teams from Killybegs, Ballyglass, Killala, Bundoran RNLI, the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo, the Air Corps helicopter and local diving clubs all joined the search effort.

A spokesman for Malin Head Coast Guard offered condolences to Mr Carey’s family on behalf of the Coast Guard and all those who helped in the search.