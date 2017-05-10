Body of man who killed wife and children exhumed in Cavan

Conor Gallagher

The body of Alan Hawe who murdered his wife and children before taking his own life is being exhumed this morning.

There was significant public controversy last year after Hawe (40) was buried in the same grave as Clodagh Hawe (nee Coll) and their three boys Liam (14), Niall (11) and Ryan (6).

The exhumation began in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the graveyard beside St Mary’s Church in the family’s hometown of Castlerahan.

Gardaí­ have confirmed it has officers on the scene but refused to comment further due to the sensitive nature of the matter. It is understood members of the coroner’s office and environmental health officers are also on the scene along with undertakers.

A licence was obtained for the exhumation in March which states that once the body is exhumed it must be reburied or cremated within 48 hours.

It is understood the body will be taken Glasnevin Cemetery where it will be cremated before the ashes are handed over to Hawe’s family. In a suicide note found by gardaí after the deaths, Hawe had left instructions that he was to be cremated and his ashes thrown in the sea.

Hawe, a Kilkenny native who worked as the vice principal of the local Castlerahan National School in Ballyjamesduff while Ms Hawe taught at Oristown National School in Kells, Co Meath.

An inquest into the deaths is to take place later this year.

Since the deaths, Clodagh Hawe’s family have been raising money for victims of domestic violence. Her sister Jacqueline Connolly is also setting up a victim’s refuge in Co Cavan.