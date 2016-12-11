Body of man missing for five weeks found in Donegal

The body of a 73-year-old man who had been missing for five weeks has been found in Co Donegal.

The body of Jimmy Boyle was found in undergrowth around 1km away from his home in Oughterlin, Rathmullan on Sunday afternoon.

A search was launched last Monday after Mr Boyle’s bicycle was found.

After there was no sign of Mr Boyle at his home close to St Catherine’s Church, the search was extended through fields and bogland.

Milford gardaí contacted the Malin Head Coastguard station who co-ordinated the search.

As well as the Rescue 118 helicopter, the Mulroy Coastguard and the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team were also dispatched to the coastline around Rathmullan.

Local search teams combed the area in and around the man’s home as well as the routes into Rathmullan.

The area has now been sealed off for forensic investigation.

Mr Boyle’s remains were found 2km away from where his bicycle was found earlier this week at Oughterlin.

A postmortem is due to take place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday.

Mr Boyle was originally from Clydebank in Scotland but had lived in Donegal for a number of years.

He was known locally for his love of soccer but locals said he kept himself and traveled everywhere by bicycle.

It is not yet known how Mr Boyle died.