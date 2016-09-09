Body of man found in garden in Cork city

The body of a man has been found in the garden of a house in Cork city.

Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the man who was in his 30s.

The body was spotted in the garden of a house on Rockgrove Terrace on the Lower Glanmire Road at about 9.10am on Friday and gardaí were alerted.

Gardaí in Mayfield have begun an investigation and have requested the services of local Garda technical experts to carry out a preliminary investigation of the body at the scene.

According to a Garda spokesman, the examination is being carried out as a precautionary measure at this point as there are no obvious signs of injury to the man who was wearing shorts.

Once Garda technical experts carry out their examination and assessment, gardaí will then decide whether to the request the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

Meanwhile, gardaí have begun door to door inquiries in the area including the house nearest to where the body was found, which is divided into flats.