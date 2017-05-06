Body of fisherman found aboard trawler in west Cork

Gardaí in west Cork have begun an investigation after the body of a fisherman in his early 30s was found aboard a trawler moored in Bantry late on Friday night.

The services of the State Pathologist’s office have been requested and gardaí say the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

The Lithuanian national was pronounced dead aboard the Irish registered trawler after paramedics were alerted by a crewman and attended to him at around 10.30pm on Friday.

The man’s body remained on board the trawler overnight pending the arrival of a pathologist.

Assistant State pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is expected to carry out a post-mortem at Cork University Hospital this afternoon.

Gardaí say that they are keeping an open mind and are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the man who had been socialising earlier in Bantry.

They have also spoken to other crew aboard the trawler which had come into the Bantry and berthed after several days fishing.