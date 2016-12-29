Body of elderly man found in hills in Donegal

The body of a man in his 80s has been recovered in Killybegs, Co Donegal.

The man, named locally as Patrick Ward of Roughra, Killybegs, had been reported missing by family members on Wednesday after going on a walk from his home.

The body was found in hills not far from the late Mr Ward’s home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It followed an extensive search of the area between Killybegs and Ardara.

The Killybegs Coastguard assisted by the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team confirmed they were on a call-out but stood down their search in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A Garda spokesman said that foul play is not suspected.