Body of Danielle McLaughlin due to be released in India

Legal formalities on the handing over of the remains of Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin by Indian authorities are being finalised, police say.

The body of Ms McLaughlin (28), from Buncrana, was found severely beaten in a field between the popular Palolem and Agonda beaches in the south of the state of Goa on Tuesday morning of last week.

Insp Filomeno Costa told The Irish Times by telephone that her body was in the process of being handed over to a group of her friends and officials from the Irish Embassy at Cancona, southern Goa.

She would be flown home to Ireland later in the week, he said.

Ms McLaughlin’s naked body was discovered by a farmer on Palolem beach in Cancona last Tuesday morning, following which police registered a case of murder.

Blows to the head

A postmortem later showed she had been sexually assaulted before being killed by blows to the head.

A 24-year-old man has confessed to the crime. Police identified him as Vikas Bhagat.

Local media reports said Ms McLaughlin was last seen a day before her body was found, dancing at a party on the beach along with Mr Bhagat and several others as they celebrated Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours.

One account said she was surrounded by a group of Indian men who “leered” at her. She had painted her face colourfully for the festivities.

Locals questioned

“The investigation into the murder is going well,” Insp Costa said. Physical evidence including Ms McLaughlin’s handbag and clothes had been collected, and a large number of locals questioned, he added.

The investigating officer said the accused would appear in court on Tuesday, where police would ask for a week-long remand in custody to enable further interrogations.

Insp Costa said formal charges would be filed in the Cancona magistrate’s court within the stipulated 60 days, after which any trial would begin.

Many such trials across India take a very long time to conclude, invariably delayed further due to the complex and lengthy process of appeals.

The trial of two men accused of raping and murdering a British teenager on a Goa beach in 2008 took eight years to conclude, with both accused eventually exonerated.

A spokesperson for the British Foreign & Commonwealth Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British-Irish woman following her death in Goa, India.

“Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time. Indian police are conducting an investigation and we are in close contact with them.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has previously confirmed Ms McLaughlin had travelled to India using a British passport.