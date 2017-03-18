Body located in search for hillwalker missing after St Patrick’s Day hike

The body of a man has been located by mountain rescue teams searching for a hillwalker who went missing on a St Patrick’s Day walk in the Maamturk mountains in Co Galway.

The discovery was made on Sunday afternoon on the eastern side of Leenane Hill during a search for the hillwalker who went missing on Friday.

Members of Galway and Mayo Mountain Rescue teams in conjunction with the Garda are working to recover the body from the mountain. No further information will be released until all next of kin have been informed.

The experienced hillwalker was walking alone and last made contact with a family member at about 4.30pm on Friday from a location known locally as the “Col of Despondency”.

A woman injured in an unrelated incident further south at Maam on Saturday was evacuated from the mountain by Mayo Mountain Rescue and transferred to a waiting ambulance.