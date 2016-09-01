Body found in Co Donegal in search for missing man

A body has been recovered during the search for missing man Tony Griffiths (59) in Co Donegal.

The body was found at Five Finger Strand at Lagg on the Inishowen Peninsula just after 3pm.

The body was recovered on rocks by the Rescue 118 helicopter.

It has since been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a formal identification is to be carried out.

The recovery of the body follows a massive search on the Inishowen Peninsula since Tuesday morning.

Last seen

Mr Griffths, who is from Culmore in Co Derry, was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning on the Isle of Doagh, where he had been camping with his family.