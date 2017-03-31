Bodies of man and woman taken from river Shannon in Co Leitrim

A man and a woman have died after an incident on the river Shannon in Co Leitrim.

The bodies were found on Friday afternoon in Carrick-on-Shannon after the couple, who were in their 30s, were reported missing to gardaí earlier in the day.

Gardaí said the couple, who lived in Germany, had hired a cruiser on the river earlier this week.

The man’s body was located in the river close to the hired cruiser at 2pm and the woman’s body was found later.

The bodies were removed to Sligo University Hospital where postmortems are due to be carried out.

“At this stage the deaths are being treated as accidental,” gardaí said in a statement.