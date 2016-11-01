Bodies of elderly couple discovered at their home in Naas

The bodies of an elderly couple living in Naas, Co Kildare, were discovered at their home on Tuesday after the alarm was raised by a neighbour who regularly called to the house to take the woman to Mass.

The body of Joseph Bradley is understood to have been found in the garage, while the body of his wife, Maureen, was found on the kitchen floor. Local gardaí do not suspect foul play.

Described by neighbours as a quiet, private couple, it is believed that Mrs Bradley died of natural causes, possibly a heart attack, and that her husband died some time later. Postmortems have been carried out on their bodies .

Originally from Co Kerry, Mrs Bradley regularly travelled to Mass in Ballycane church with a neighbour who called frequently to the house in the Ashfield estate in Naas to pick her up. However, there was no response when the neighbour arrived yesterday, which led to the alarm being raised and gardaí being called. Mr Bradley had worked in the Department of Agriculture before his retirement. His health is said to have been poor in recent years.

The couple, who are believed to be in their 70s, had lived in Naas for the last 15 years. They have a daughter who lives in the United Kingdom.