Bishop sets up stand at jobs fair to attract men to priesthood

The Bishop of Cork and Ross is manning an information stand at a careers fair in Cork on Tuesday as he bids to attract vocations to the priesthood.

Dr John Buckley is running the stand at the Career Options Cork 2016 event at Rochestown Park hotel on the southside of the city.

He has issued an appeal to young men to consider the priesthood as a viable option when they are considering career paths.

At recent Eucharistic processions in Cork, the Bishop prayed for vocations to the priesthood. Bishop Buckley has called on the public to support those considering taking on a religious vocation.

Spokesman for the diocese, Fr Tom Deenihan, said they are always trying to find new ways of reaching people.

“We have seen the need for more vocations in recent years and we would encourage those who might be thinking of devoting their lives to carrying out God’s work,” he said.

There was just one ordination in the Diocese of Cork and Ross in the last twelve months. Fr Pat Nugent’s ordination took place at the Church of the Real Presence, Bishopstown, Cork in June.

Fr Nugent is a native of County Clare but has lived most of his life in Cork. He taught at post-primary and third-level before deciding to turn to the priesthood and studying at St Patrick’s College Maynooth.

There are just three men currently studying to become priests in Cork and Ross. Only nine priests are due to be ordained nationally this year.