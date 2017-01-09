Bird flu strain found in Wexford same as that in Europe

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that the strain of bird flu found in Co Wexford last month is the same as that discovered in the UK and across Europe.

It detected the avian influenza subtype H5N8 in the wild duck found on December 28th and confirmed on Monday that it is the “highly pathogenic strain that has previously been confirmed in the UK and mainland Europe”.

In a statement the department said: “This is the only case detected in Ireland so far.”

The wild duck found in Wexford and known as a “wigeon” was discovered alive but unable to fly.

The department said it was continuing to monitor the situation and “noted the deteriorating weather forecast for continental Europe this week”.

It also reiterated the confirmation by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre that the risk to humans was considered to be very low.

In its statement the department also pointed to the requirement “to confine poultry and other birds, and to apply strict bio-security measures to prevent the introduction of avian influenza”.

Poultry flock owners were warned to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flock and to report any suspicion to their nearest department veterinary office.