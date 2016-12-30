Bird flu discovered in wild duck in Co Wexford

A strain of bird flu has been discovered in a wild bird in Co Wexford.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on Friday announced that it had confirmed avian influenza subtype H5N8 in a variety of wild duck, known as a wigeon.

The bird was found alive but unable to fly in Wexford town on December 28th.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that although the H5N8 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with this virus have been reported worldwide and therefore risk to humans is considered to be very low.

The finding is not unexpected given the detection of highly pathogenic H5N8 in wild birds in the UK in the last two weeks, and comes one week after Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed introduced regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 requiring the compulsory housing of poultry as a result of the increased threat.

Further tests are being carried out to determine whether the virus is the same highly pathogenic strain that is currently present in the UK and mainland Europe. The results of these tests will not be available until the middle of next week.

The department reiterated that strict bio-security measures were necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks. Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.