Bill Clinton dines with Denis O’Brien on visit to Dublin

Former US president Bill Clinton dined with businessman Denis O’Brien and New York hotelier John Fitzpatrick in a Dublin restaurant hours after delivering the eulogy at the funeral of former Northern Irish deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

The three men had dinner at Peploe’s on St Stephen’s Green on Thursday evening, a short walk from the five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin where Mr Clinton spent the night.

The former president is close to Mr O’Brien through the Irish entrepreneur’s work in Haiti and to Mr Fitzpatrick who last year hosted fundraising events for his wife, the Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, at one of his hotels in Manhattan.

Republican rivals of the one-time candidate, including Donald Trump and his campaign, used the couple’s connections with Mr O’Brien to criticise Ms Clinton, drawing attention to the close ties between her family, wealthy business figures and their charity, the Clinton Foundation.

Mr O’Brien and his Caribbean-based mobile phone company Digicel have donated between $10 million and $25 million to the foundation, including an undisclosed sum of money in the final three months of last year, according to the charity’s online register of donations. The charity only discloses the donations it receives in ranges.

Former US President @billclinton lending his support today on #DaffodilDay in Dublin! pic.twitter.com/ymI2YJYboT — Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) March 24, 2017

The Irish businessman has participated in the Clinton Global Initiative, the foundation’s annual think-in held in New York every year.

On Friday, Mr Clinton was mobbed by well-wishers as he shopped for jewellery, homeware and crafts at the Kilkenny Shop on Nassau Street in Dublin before his return to the US.

He stopped to greet passersby and pose for photographs, and purchased a bunch of flowers on the street lending his support to the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day.

Mr Clinton arrived into Dublin on a commercial Delta Airlines flight for Mr McGuinness’s funeral on Thursday. In the past, he has flown into Ireland on Mr O’Brien’s private jet to deliver a speech at the Global Irish Economic Forum at Dublin Castle in 2011.

During Mr Clinton’s 11-minute oration at St Columba’s Church in Derry, the former president urged Northern Ireland’s political leaders to complete his work for peace.

“If you want to continue his legacy, go and finish the work he has started,” he said.

Mr Clinton is a regular visitor to Ireland and a popular figure in Northern Ireland over the influential role he played in the early days of the peace process. He issued a 48-hour visa to Gerry Adams in 1994 that helped the Sinn Féin leader build support for a political solution.

Commenting on her husband’s eulogy in Derry, Ms Clinton tweeted Friday: “Bill’s speech brought tears to my eyes. Wanted to share it. Watch if you want to be inspired today.”