Biker killed after crash involving tractor in Roscommon

A motorcyclist has been killed following a collision with a tractor in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí in Boyle are investigating the crash, which occurred on the N5 between Strokestown and Scramoge Cross at about 8pm on Friday.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Roscommon Hospital. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

The road has been closed to facilitate an examination by a Garda forensic collision team and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Boyle station on (071) 966 4620, the confidential line at 1800 666 111 or any other Garda station.