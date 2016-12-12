Bertie Ahern: I understand Adams’s refusal to name IRA official

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said he understands Gerry Adams’ refusal not to give the name of a senior IRA official to gardaí.

Mr Adams has been strongly criticised by the family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack for failing to name a person, who the Stacks met in 2013, who knows who was responsible for Stack’s death.

Speaking on Monday Mr Ahern said Mr Adams has co-operated with an Garda Siochána on numerous occasions.

The former taoiseach said the Sinn Féin president will always assist if he can.

He said: “There are implications always from breaching some of the things from the past.

“I warned about this 16 or 17 years ago when I argued that we should have a peace and truth commission. I floated that one but the kite fell flat. There was no takers.”

Mr Ahern said he understands the predicament of the Stack family too.

However he added: “Putting the circumstances of today into the circumstances of 30 years ago or in the Troubles is more complex than people try to understand.”

Mr Ahern, who was one of the negotiators of the peace process with Mr Adams, said it was hard to explain the circumstances of then with today.

He pointed to meeting the families of the victims of the Dublin Monaghan bombings and explaining to them the case had been closed in three months.

Mr Ahern said if that happened now there would be outrage.

He said: “That was the biggest single terrorist incident that took place in the whole Troubles in the South, equal to Omagh in the North.

“The file was closed after three months. Trying to live the circumstances of now with what happened in the Troubles is probably not a good idea.”