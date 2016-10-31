Barrel of hazardous chemical found in Dublin estate

Emergency services were called to a Dublin housing estate on Monday after a member of the public discovered a barrel containing a hazardous chemical.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) attended the scene at Oatfield Drive, Clondalkin after a 25-litre barrel of trichlorobenzene was found on the side of the road.

Earlier we dealt with a discarded chemical in Clondalkin with the help of @sdublincoco & @EPAIreland. Attend an organised event, its safer pic.twitter.com/cBKdfuQKMq — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2016

The chemical is often used to harden hulls of boats, according to a DFB spokesman. It can have damaging health affects for humans.

The alarm was raised at about 11.30am and fire fighters dressed in protective clothing “isolated, contained and disposed of” the material.

One line of inquiry being pursued is that the barrel had been taken by youths for bonfire kindling and subsequently discarded.

Gardaí attended the scene to manage traffic and the area was cordoned off to vehicles and pedestrians, according to a Garda spokesman.