Bank Holiday Monday: Marathon, rain, wind, and roadworks

Runners in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon this bank holiday Monday can expect top temperatures of about 17 degrees, cooling showers, but with some bright spells, as Met Éireann offers a mixed forecast.

Elsewhere the weather will be much the same with temperatures rising only to an anticipated 16 degrees in Connacht, in moderate west to north-west winds. In Munster the outbreaks of rain may be prolonged at times while Ulster and Leinster will also enjoy mixed conditions.

More persistent rain will be experienced along the south and southeast coast. Scattered showers with some bright spells will develop in the afternoon

The outlook for the next few days is for intermittent rain across the whole island.

Tuesday will be a blustery day with good sunny spells and scattered showers, continuing cool with top temperatures only reaching around 13 to 16 degrees. Wednesday will start dry with sunny spells but cloud will increase from the southwest with rain spreading northeastwards later.

Drivers have been warned to take special care on roads which may become slippery after rain showers.

Riverfest

Dublin will also see the Port Riverfest at the north quays between Samuel Beckett Bridge and Tom Clarke Bridge concluding at 6pm on Monday. Traffic restrictions will be in place on the north quays and on East Wall Road throughout the festival. Sheriff Street Upper will remain closed from the New Wapping Street junction to Castleforbes Road until midnight on Sunday 11th June. Diversions are in place, but this has been causing extra traffic on surrounding routes.

The Luas Red Line facilitates the area via stops at Spencer Dock and The Point. The closest Dart stations are either Grand Canal Dock or Pearse Street.

Forbidden Fruit is also taking place at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham until Monday. Gates open at 3pm. Dublin Bus provides regular services in the the vicinity of the event including routes 40, 123, 13, 25a and 66a. Iarnród Éireann services arrive in the city either at Connolly or Heuston Station. From Heuston the event is a five minute walk. There is no parking at the venue. Traffic restrictions will be in place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane.

In Kildare the Leixlip Festival is taking place until Monday. Arthur Guinness Square will be closed until 8pm. Main Street will be closed from the Pound Street junction to Captain’s Hill between 1pm and 8pm tomorrow. Diversions will be in place and gardaí will be on point duty. Some diversions to Dublin Bus services will also be in place.

In Kilkenny the Cat Laughs Festival is taking place until Monday evening. Events will take place at venues throughout the city and delays are likely.

The AA has also advised of a list of roadworks across the country. In Cavan a stop - go system is in place on the N3 Cavan to Dublin Road between Lavey and Cavan Town until Saturday, June 10th. Expect delays.

Cork

In Cork a stop - go system will be in place for works on the N71 Clonakilty to Skibbereen Road between Newmills and Lisavaird until early June. A stop-go system will also be in place at Lissarda on the N22 Cork to Killarney Road from 7am to 8pm until mid-June.

In a section of Chesterfield Avenue from the Phoenix Monument to the Mountjoy roundabout will be closed from works weekly from 8pm Fridays to 8pm Sundays until Sunday 24th September. A diversion route will be in place during these times via Odd Lamp Road.

In Limerick works will take place on Thomond Bridge until Friday 30th June, from 8am to 7pm, Monday to Friday. Delays are expected and motorists are advised to use the Sarsfield Bridge and Shannon Bridge instead. These will be signposted.

In Co Longford temporary traffic lights are in place for works at Main Street and and Granard Road in Edgeworthstown, part of the N55 Cavan to Athlone route, until Friday.

In Westmeath the N52 Mullingar to Kells Road is closed for works between Cloghan and Turin until Tuesday 13th June. Diversions are in place.

In Wexford a stop-go system is in place on the N11 Wexford to Dublin route between Enniscorthy and Ferns just north of the Scarawalsh roundabout, until Friday June 16th at 7pm.