Bank holiday guide: Mixed weather and a sheep shearing championship

The June bank holiday weekend will see a host of events and festivals take place from Friday to Monday.

Here is what you need to know about traffic disruptions, the weather, potential delays for those flying from Dublin Airport, and the events on over the weekend.

Weather

Overall the weather is set to be bright throughout the country over the bank holiday weekend, with passing rain showers from Saturday onwards, and temperatures generally set to be between 14 and 16 degrees.

The Dublin and Leinster area will be sunny on Friday and temperatures may reach 18 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday is set to see the most rain over the weekend throughout the country, with the West of Ireland looking like it will get the worst of the rain showers.

In Cork and Kerry, Friday is set to be the sunniest day of the weekend, with Sunday seeing the most rain and clouds.

Met Éireann has said Wexford and Waterford will stay mostly sunny throughout the weekend, with potential spots of rain and clouds.

The forecast shows Sunday will be the windiest day of the bank holiday weekend in the southeast, but temperatures will remain around 15 degrees.

Galway and most of the West of Ireland are expected to see similar temperatures to the rest of the country, but may be hit with strong winds and patches of rain through Saturday into Monday.

City Traffic Disruptions

While regular bank holiday traffic can be expected for anyone travelling out of Ireland’s cities on the motorways on Friday, traffic disruptions will also take place in Cork and Dublin city centres over the weekend.

The Women’s Mini Marathon is on in Dublin on Monday June 5th, kicking off at 2pm from Fitzwilliam Street in the city centre.

The 10km race will go up through Donnybrook to the Stillorgan Road, and down through Merrion Road past the RDS before finishing back at Baggot Street.

Most Dublin Bus routes travelling across the Southside through Donnybrook, or past the RDS, will see diversions put in place and short delays.

Dublin Bus has said most diversions will last until between 4pm and 6pm.

The Cork City marathon will be taking place in Cork city on Sunday June 4th.

The full marathon will take over most of Cork city centre, and will start from 9am.

Bus Eireann has said bus services that run through Cork city will be subject to diversions from 8am until 7pm, as many of the roads in the city centre will be closed for the race.

Airport Delays

Dublin Airport is warning those planning to fly out from Dublin to expect delays or queues when checking in and passing through airport security.

Dublin Airport is expecting more than 370,000 passengers to arrive in or fly out of Dublin over the June bank holiday weekend, the busiest weekend of the year so far.

Siobhán O’Donnell, a spokeswoman for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said the numbers of passengers using Dublin Airport will be 6 per cent higher than the June bank holiday weekend last year.

“As this weekend is set to the busiest of the year so far, we strongly advise passengers to prepare for security screening in advance and to go directly to the security screening area once they have checked-in” Ms O’Donnell said.

“We’re expecting over 90,000 passengers per day over the four days between Friday, June 2nd and Monday, June 5th. Friday will be the busiest day of the weekend with more than 700 aircraft arriving and departing in a single day” she said.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend Dublin Airport has issued a statement to advise anyone flying on Friday and over the weekend to be prepared.

“Passengers are advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from before leaving home. Aer Lingus, Aer Lingus Regional, Emirates and all the US carriers operate from Terminal 2, while all other airlines operate from Terminal 1”.

“Passengers should plan to arrive in the terminal building at least 90 minutes before their flight departure time, irrespective of whether they are checking-in online or at the airport.

“Passengers are strongly advised to go directly to the security screening area once they have checked-in” the DAA statement said.

What’s on?

The Irish Times has a full list of the best attractions, potential family trips, and festivals to catch over the bank holiday weekend which you can find here.

Some highlights over the weekend will include Bloom festival in the Phoenix Park, which runs from Friday, and offers a huge display of over 22 show gardens spread across 70 acres in the heart of the city park.

In Killarney, Co Kerry the BikeFest will run from Friday to Monday. The motorbiker enthusiasts festival will have plenty on display for bikers or interested visitors alike.

In Cork, the annual nine-day Harbour festival will kick off from Saturday.

Co Roscommon will play host to a sheep shearing championship on Saturday in St Brigid’s GAA club, where two hundred competitors will shear an estimated 2,200 sheep over two days.

The championship will also have sheep dog trials, children’s events and food displays.

Water Safety

Irish Water Safety has advised any families or individuals planning to visit the beach or inland lakes and rivers over the bank holiday weekend to take precautions.

The risk of a drowning or death on the water increases each year during bank holiday weekends, according to Irish Water Safety (IWS).

Alcohol is present is one third of drowning victims, and 60 per cent of drownings occur at inland rivers and lakes, a spokesman from the IWS explained.

John Leech of the IWS said over the bank holiday weekend children should be supervised near water at all times.

Mr Leech said even though the weather may be sunny, “waters are still cold” and swimmers should “avoid staying in the water for extended periods” of time, to avoid the risk of hypothermia.

“Swim with others, never alone, in recognised, traditionally safe bathing areas. Swim within your depth, parallel and close to shore” he said.

“Alcohol impairs judgment, balance and coordination” and should not be consumed ahead of heading into the water, Mr Leech said.