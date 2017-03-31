Bad weather slows recovery of Wales helicopter crash bodies

Bad weather is hampering specialist teams working to recover the bodies of five relatives with strong Irish links who died in a helicopter crash in Snowdonia in Wales.

North Wales Police said the crash site is “remote and treacherous” and that more than 80 rescue workers and investigators are currently involved.

Among the dead are Kevin and Ruth Burke, from Hulcote near Milton Keynes - close to where the helicopter took off on Wednesday.

Ms Burke is believed to originally from Dublin while Mr Burke is the son of Donal Burke, who moved from Co Mayo to the UK many years ago. The other victims have been named in reports as Mr Burke’s two brothers, Barry and Donall, and sister-in-law, Sharon.

The helicopter was making its way from England to Weston Airport in Dublin with the passengers said to have been coming to Ireland for a family event.

Friends in Co Mayo said members of the Burke family were expected to stay in their parents’ house, now a holiday home, this weekend.

Locals said Kevin, Donal and Barry Burke were frequent visitors to Kilcummin in Killala Bay.

The three brothers, and a sister who lives in the US, returned to Kilcummin for summer holidays as children, and maintained their Mayo links.

“They used to park the helicopter here locally,”one family friend said.

Major search

Their bodies were found with the wreckage of the helicopter in the Rhinog mountains near Trawsfynydd on Thursday, following a major search which began on Wednesday when the privately-owned Twin Squirrel aircraft failed to arrive in Dublin.

A recovery operation was suspended overnight due to the weather conditions, but despite recommencing on Friday, police have said the elements and terrain are still hampering efforts.

Chief Inspector Richie Green, of North Wales Police, said the crash site is “remote and treacherous”, with access only possible on foot and that the scene is approximately two hours’ walk over “challenging terrain” from the “last discernible road”.

“The site itself, and access to it, is precarious, on a steep slope and covered in heather, lichen and moss which, after the recent heavy rain, is making just standing upright difficult,” he said.

“At over 700m above sea level, just getting to the site involves a degree of ‘scrambling’.

“Weather is unfortunately worsening, making the task of getting both personnel and their equipment there alone very difficult and potentially dangerous.”

He said the force and mountain rescue teams are “utterly determined and focused in recovering all those lost”.

A joint investigation led by the UK Air Accident Investigation Bureau is now underway, with a “large team of inspectors” gathering evidence on site, a spokesman said.

“Typically, they would be up there for two to three days depending on the conditions, and then typically we would recover the wreckage and bring it back to our facility in Farnborough for more detailed examination and investigation.”

Coroner

Dewi Pritchard Jones, senior coroner for North West Wales, also told the Press Association that a coroner’s investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of death has been opened.

Mr and Mrs Burke, directors of Staske Construction, owned a Twin Squirrel.

The victims have not been formally identified but their families are being supported by specialist officers from Thames Valley Police.

A family spokesman said: “Six children have lost their parents in this tragedy. At this stage the family wants to be left alone to be able to deal with their grief over this terrible loss and concentrate upon looking after the children.”

A temporary exclusion zone over the crash site, to a height of 5,500ft (1,676m) above sea level and a five nautical-mile radius, remains in place.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the aircraft flying over Snowdonia between 12pm and 1pm on Wednesday to contact the force by calling 101.

PA