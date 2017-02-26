Award for hospice campaigner who raised over €11 million

Kerry-born campaigner Ted Moynihan, who has raised more than €11 million for the Hospice Foundation, is to receive a prestigious award in Dublin next Saturday.

Mr Moynihan will be presented with the Kerry Association in Dublin’s Kerry Person of the Year award at a dinner in the Ballsbridge hotel.

Association chairperson Leesha Duffy said Mr Moynihan’s voluntary work for the hospice movement over the years was truly remarkable.

“The foundation funds a wide range of palliative services in Kerry for patients dealing with serious illness,’’ she said.

“People like Ted are the frequently unsung heroes of the voluntary sector which makes such a significant contribution to many areas of Irish life.’’

The association’s community award will be presented to the Dromid community development company, from south Kerry, for its wide range of work covering childcare, facilities for the elderly, respite services, language classes, enterprise units and the building of a community hall.

The association, which was founded in 1951, gives awards annually.

Previous recipients of the Kerry Person of the Year award include former tánaiste Dick Spring, former minister Jimmy Deenihan and poet Brendan Kennelly.

Ms Duffy said tickets for the function were still available from the association’s website and committee members.