Attempts to identify Dungarvan crash victims to focus on two local men

Attempts to identify three men killed in a two car collision in Co Waterford on Sunday are focusing on two men who were seen earlier that morning travelling in a Volkswagen Golf involved in the crash.

Gardaí in Dungarvan say it will be later this week before they are in a position to confirm the identities of the three men who died when their Volkswagen Golf burst into flames on impact in a head on collision with a Citroen Picasso on the Military Road in Dungarvan at 10am on Sunday.

However The Irish Times has learned that gardaí are focussing their inquiries on two men; one from Abbeyside in Dungarvan and one originally from Ring but living in Cappoquin, who were seen in the Volkswagen Golf earlier that morning and were recognised by a witness who contacted gardaí.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis concluded his post-mortem examinations of the three deceased at University Hospital Waterford on Monday evening. However gardaí say that the identification process, which will involve the use of dental records and/or DNA matches, may take several days.

While it is believed that two occupants of the car were from the Dungarvan and Cappoquin areas, gardaí are still carrying out inquiries as to whom the driver of the vehicle may be. One line of inquiry that they are pursuing is that he may be a man from Cork city.

The Volkswagen Golf was last registered to a man living in Roches Buildings in Blackpool in Cork, but it is still unclear whether the man had sold the car, or whether he might be the owner and driver of the car at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile five of the six occupants of the Citroen Picasso remain in hospital, four of them in a critical but stable condition at Cork University Hospital after being airlifted there from the crash scene by the Irish Coastguard helicopter, Rescue 117 and an Air Corps helicopter.

Mary Bermingham (37) originally from Churchfield in Cork city and her partner, Gary Fenton (35) originally from Cobh underwent emergency surgery at Cork University Hospital as did two of Ms Bermingham’s daughters. All four are said to remain critical but stable.

Meanwhile Ms Bermingham’s other two children were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford with serious but non-life threatening injuries and one of these, a 12-year-old boy was discharged from the hospital on Monday.