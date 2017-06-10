ASTI members to suspend industrial action

Second-level teachers who are members of the ASTI are to suspend their current campaign of industrial action.

The move paves the way for about 17,000 members of the union to receive a number of payments which had been frozen due their opposition to the Lansdowne Road public service pay agreement.

ASTI members will also now qualify for faster access to permanent contracts in schools in the future.

However, teachers will not receive any retrospective payments.

Special convention

The decision to suspend the current campaign of industrial action was taken by a majority of about two-to-one at a special ASTI convention held in Dublin on Saturday.

The decision at the convention means that members of the ASTI will co-operate with the requirement to work 33 additional unpaid hours each year - the so-called Croke Park hours - and with Government junior-cycle reform plans, pending a ballot on the new draft public service agreement that was agreed last week.

A ballot by ASTI members on the proposed new accord will not take place until some stage in the autumn.