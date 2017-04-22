Assembly votes to amend rather than repeal Eighth Amendment

Members of the Citizens’ Assembly have voted to amend rather than to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

The members voted 50 to 39 in favour of the option to amend with two of the 91 citizens in the assembly declining to state a preference.

Earlier, members of the assembly voted overwhelmingly to recommend that the Eighth Amendment should not be retained in its current form.

A total of 79 members present voted in favour of the proposition that “Article 40.3.3 should not be retained in full”. This was 87 per cent of the votes cast.

Twelve (13 per cent) voted in favour of the proposition:“Article 40.3.3 should be retained in full”.

The members of the assembly will now vote on the proposition: How do you think Article 40.3.3 should be changed?

It will propose two scenarios.

The first is: “Article 40.3.3 should be replaced with a constitutional provision that explicitly authorises the Oireachtas to legislate to address both the termination of pregnancy and the rights of the unborn.”

The second is Article 40.3.3 should be “replaced or amended with a new constitutional provision that directly addresses both termination of pregnancy and any rights of the unborn”.

Article 40.3.3 states: “The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”

Four members of the assembly were not able to attend Saturday’s vote, leaving 91 eligible voters.

The vote to change the Eighth Amendment is broadly in line with recent opinion polls on the issue of abortion. Just 16 per cent of the public in an Irish Times opinion poll published in March believed the Eighth Amendment to the constitution should be retained in the current format.

However, the decision by the citizens not to recommend repeal will disappoint many pro-abortion campaigners.

After the first vote, the assembly chair Mrs Justice Mary Laffoy said there was now a “clear mandate to change the status quo” and that, if implemented, there would need to be a constitutional referendum on the issue of abortion.

Before the start of voting, the chair of the Citizens’ Assembly spoke of how all the members felt “the weight on our shoulders” as they began voting.

Ms Justice Mary Laffoy said the members felt “daunted” by the responsibility they have been given.

However, she said the members have an “almost uniquely comprehensive understanding” of the issue of abortion having spent four weekends studying the issue.

Ms Justice Laffoy praised the commitment of the members of the assembly who were citizens chosen at random from the electoral register.

“This exercise in deliberative democracy allowed us to withdraw from the polarising perspectives and begin first and foremost with the facts,” Ms Justice Laffoy said.

“The process we followed saw us begin with facts and divest ourselves of opinion. Consequently, we did not follow the more familiar path on this topic where equal time is provided to each side of the argument.

“I believe this has contributed greatly to the standard of information that we have received on this topic. We also listened carefully to your feedback and our work programme evolved with your valuable inputs.”