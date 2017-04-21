Armed raid at Bayside shopping centre

A cash-in-transit robbery has taken place in Bayside, north Dublin.

Two armed men escaped with a large sum of money after holding up a security van at Bayside shopping centre at about midday.

It is understood the two raiders approached the van carrying at least one firearm and ordered staff to hand over a metal cash box.

The two then used an angle grinder to cut the hinge off the box and made away with the contents, estimated at €35,000.

The raiders took off in a black car in the direction of Bayside Dart station from where they fled on foot.

A black Opel Vectra was recovered a short time later. Sources said a firearm was also recovered from the car.

Gardaí said one man was wearing a balaclava while the second wore a scarf across his face.

Gardaí at Howth are investigating the incident and witnesses are asked to contact the detectives on 666-4900, or the Garda Confidential line at 1800-666111 or any Garda station.