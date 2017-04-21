Armed raid at Bayside shopping centre
Two men sought after escaping with up to €35,000 from security van robbery
Two men used an angle grinder to cut into a metal cash box at Bayside and made away with the contents, estimated at €35,000. Photograph: Frank Miller
A cash-in-transit robbery has taken place in Bayside, north Dublin.
Two armed men escaped with a large sum of money after holding up a security van at Bayside shopping centre at about midday.
It is understood the two raiders approached the van carrying at least one firearm and ordered staff to hand over a metal cash box.
The two then used an angle grinder to cut the hinge off the box and made away with the contents, estimated at €35,000.
The raiders took off in a black car in the direction of Bayside Dart station from where they fled on foot.
A black Opel Vectra was recovered a short time later. Sources said a firearm was also recovered from the car.
Gardaí said one man was wearing a balaclava while the second wore a scarf across his face.
Gardaí at Howth are investigating the incident and witnesses are asked to contact the detectives on 666-4900, or the Garda Confidential line at 1800-666111 or any Garda station.