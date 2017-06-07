Arklow crash victim may have been dragged under car

Gardaí investigating the death of a man who was struck by a car in Arklow Co Wicklow on Monday morning have widened their search for evidence to two sites which are about two kilometres apart.

It is believed the man who was named locally as Declan Kelly (49) may have been struck by a car near the Emyvale estate close to a bridge carrying the M11 motorway over the Johnstown Road, on the outskirts of Arklow.

Mr Kelly’s body was found close to St Saviour’s Church at Coolgreany Road, at 2.30am on Monday.

One theory is that Mr Kelly was dragged under the car after being initially hit at the Johnstown Road site. A local man who called to Arklow gardaí within an hour of the incident has been helping gardai with their inquiries.

A Ford Mondeo car is being forensically examined. Locals said both sites have been electronically “swept” by a civilian carrying electronic equipment, who was escorted by Gardai.

Gardaí have also been inspecting CCTV footage and are understood to be interested in securing the victim’s phone.

Garda search teams could be seen searching through trees and shrubbery at a cordoned-off scene on the |Johnstown Road on Tuesday. The search uncovered a number of items of clothing.

Mr Kelly who lived on the outskirts of Arklow with his father Peter was a well-respected figure locally and worked in the agri-business area. His mother and a brother had passed away in recent years. Locals who knew Mr Kelly said he was well liked as was his whole family.

No arrests have yet been made and gardai said only that their investigations were ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Arklow garda station on 0402 26320 or any Garda station.