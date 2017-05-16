Argos shops face disruption to deliveries over UK warehouse dispute

Deliveries to Argos stores across the Republic could be severely disrupted from Wednesday as a result of a dispute across the warehouse division of the retailer’s operation in the UK.

Up to 1,400 Argos workers will begin a two-week strike in a dispute over job security and terms and conditions.

The industrial action comes in the wake of the British high court’s rejection of an application by company management to prevent it from going ahead.

The strike, among staff who prepare deliveries for Argos stores, is set to last for at least two weeks, and involves members of Unite working for Argos at the retailer’s five main distribution centres in Britain.

While no Irish staff are impacted by the industrial unrest union officials have warned that there is likely to be a knock-on effect here as large volumes of deliveries are likely to be delayed.