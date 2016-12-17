Aran islanders welcome progress on air service contract

Aran islanders may have an air service for the next four years, following a decision to name the existing provider, Aer Arann as “preferred bidder”.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Seán Kyne has confirmed that Galway Aviation Services Ltd (Aer Arann) has been selected as the preferred tender for a new public service obligation (PSO) contract.

“We are relieved and delighted after a four-year battle to save this service, and we thanks Mr Kyne for recognising the importance of this key link,” Inis Mor co-op manager Cathy Ni Ghoill has said. “We will be even more delighted when a contract is signed.”

However, negotiations are still continuing over the winter ferry service provision for the largest island of Inis Mór, due to a row over a passenger levy sought by Galway County Council to pay for the island’s redeveloped harbour.

Island Ferries Teo has agreed to provide an interim ferry service until January 4th only, as three-way talks between Mr Kyne, the county manager and the company continue.

The long-term future of the air service, provided by Aer Arann for four decades, had been in flux since the previous government attempted unsuccessfully to move it to a new location and new company.

Last September, former Gaeltacht minister Joe McHugh cancelled a tender procedure which had named Executive Helicopters as preferred bidder and Galway airport on the city’s east side as the new mainland base.

Islanders had pointed out the impracticality of a helicopter, and of a mainland base 52 km from the main ferryport at Ros-a-Mhil. The port is just eight km from Indreabhán and serves as a standby when weather rules out flights.

A fresh tender names Indreabhán as the one mainland base, but there were protracted negotiations over awarding it.

Department officials had initially questioned the prices offered by Aer Arann, which included the cost of refurbishment of the airport at Indreabhán to Irish Aviation Authority standards.