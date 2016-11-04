Appeal to help find missing 16-year-old boy from Navan

Gardaí have appealed for help from the public to find a missing 16-year-old last seen in Navan in Co Meath over a week ago.

Ronnie Wilde is described as 176cm (5ft 9in), of slight build, has blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning, October 27th, on Abbey Road wearing blue shorts and a white T-shirt.

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of the teenager.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Navan Garda Station on (046) 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda station.