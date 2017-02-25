Appeal made over missing person Michelle Kearney

Gardaí­ in Ronanstown, Dublin, are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Michelle Kearney (56).

Michelle was last seen at about 8.20pm on February 6th in the Lucan area. When last seen she was wearing a long blue coat, black leggings, cream boots and had a multicoloured school bag. She is described as 5’ 9” in height, with blonde hair and hazel coloured eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roananstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.