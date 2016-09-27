Appeal for help identifying body found in Galway two years ago

A new appeal has been issued for help to identify the body of a man found near a Co Galway beach two years ago.

Garda Inspector Páidí O’Shea said while the remains do not have to be identified prior to burial, “we would like to bring this as far as possible and identify this male because at the end of the day this male would be missing from somebody’s family out there.”

Gardaí believe the dead man was aged between 43 - 48 years of age, of strong build, with a wide prominent jaw, protruding ears and he was wearing a brand of clothing - Athletech - that would suggest he was North American.

Although the body was in a state of decomposition when it was found, DNA and finger prints were found and circulated through Interpol, but there have been no hits so far, Inspector O’Shea e said.

It is believed the man travelled west from Salthill through Bearna, west Galway, to the location close to Silver Strand beach, a wooded area where the remains were found.

“We believe he went on foot to this location, we were unable to locate a vehicle. We believe he may have travelled to the area by public transport or he may have come in contact with someone prior to going missing.

The deceased also had a gold Caravel watch, a brand that is mainly sold in America and Canada but not in Europe.

Inspector O’Shea said a €5 note and £10 note were found with the body along with a front door key. “We believe he left accommodation - either rented, or a B&B, hotel or hostel”.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance. Two years ago the body was located, and the remains were uncovered for a few weeks. There was fine weather in the first two weeks in August 2014, so we are appealing for any information.” told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We would appeal to anyone who would have interacted with the male to come forward to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda station on (091) 514720.