Apollo House homeless action triggers loss of fire insurance cover

Apollo House has lost its fire insurance cover after being occupied by housing activists and homeless people, the property’s receivers have said.

Tom O’Brien of Mazars said the loss of the insurance “poses an immediate and significant risk to the occupants and to neighbouring property and occupiers. As the receivers to Apollo House we cannot responsibly allow this situation to remain.”

The receivers go on to say that they have failed to get co-operation from the group occupying the property and that they may have “no option but to take the only responsible course available and look for assistance from the courts in seeking to resolve this issue”.

Since it was occupied by Home Sweet Home on Thursday, light and heating has been restored to Apollo House, the water supply reconnected and fire alarms installed.

The centre is a “dry” facility, and those entering are liable to be searched for drink or drugs. Security operates on the doors and residents are asked to observe silence between midnight and 7am.

Men account for about three-quarters of residents, but couples have also been accommodated. The facility is not open to children.

Zappone reaction

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said she believes homeless families should be allowed to stay in Apollo House over Christmas.

However, Minister for Housing Simon Coveney said on Friday that while he understood people’s frustration the occupation of the building was not the right way to resolve the difficulties facing homeless people.

Permission for the demolition of the property has been granted by Dublin City Council. Plans for its redevelopment along with its neighbour Hawkins House, with office blocks up to 51.8m (170ft) tall, were simultaneously lodged last June with the council.

However, while the council has now given the go-ahead for the Apollo House scheme it has yet to issue a decision on the plans for Hawkins House.

ADVERTISEMENT

A&L Goodbody solicitors said in a letter on Friday that the demonstrators were trespassing and sought a meeting “with a view to agreeing an immediate and orderly vacation of the property”.